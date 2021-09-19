Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $21,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $506,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Novartis by 54.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 18.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.36. The stock has a market cap of $186.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

