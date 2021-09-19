McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $6,518,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in McKesson by 57.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.75. 2,219,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,658. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.