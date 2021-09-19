Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.25 Million

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce sales of $118.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.20 million and the highest is $119.30 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $110.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $471.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.80 million to $474.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $500.00 million, with estimates ranging from $495.30 million to $504.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OFIX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 261,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,926. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.80 million, a P/E ratio of -96.81 and a beta of 1.13. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,923,000 after buying an additional 52,792 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,460,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,685,000 after buying an additional 103,433 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after buying an additional 851,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after buying an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.