Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce sales of $118.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.20 million and the highest is $119.30 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $110.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $471.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.80 million to $474.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $500.00 million, with estimates ranging from $495.30 million to $504.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OFIX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 261,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,926. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.80 million, a P/E ratio of -96.81 and a beta of 1.13. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,923,000 after buying an additional 52,792 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,460,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,685,000 after buying an additional 103,433 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after buying an additional 851,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after buying an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

