Crown (CRW) Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $701.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,618.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.21 or 0.01296154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.78 or 0.00495139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00342529 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00059597 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001054 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,063,715 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

