Pepemon Pepeballs Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,692.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for $132.35 or 0.00277946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.85 million and $2,692.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00129534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

