$295.72 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to post $295.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.40 million and the lowest is $295.03 million. Masimo posted sales of $278.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.60.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.45. The stock had a trading volume of 614,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.01. Masimo has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $287.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Masimo by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

