Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.25.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

