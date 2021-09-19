WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,025 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in WPP were worth $28,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in WPP in the first quarter valued at $32,470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WPP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 1,187.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in WPP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.61. 102,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.8714 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

