Analysts Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of ADMA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 2,537,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,970. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.18. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $1,186,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,025 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

