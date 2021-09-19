JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.5% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 157,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,613,000 after acquiring an additional 245,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,608,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,737,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $471.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

