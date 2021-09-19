ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Down 50.7% in August

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 193,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 664,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of ZW Data Action Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNET stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 57,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,567. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.35.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.94% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

