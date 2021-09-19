Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Down 34.1% in August

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 83,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 544,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCNC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 368,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,546. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Code Chain New Continent has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 77.55% and a negative net margin of 182.00%.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

