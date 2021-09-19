Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of the James Financial Group has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Bank of the James Financial Group news, Director Watt R. Foster, Jr. bought 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 12,826 shares of company stock worth $181,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOTJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 91,483 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. 29.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

