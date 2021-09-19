The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 48.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock remained flat at $$213.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,944,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,220,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.45.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.