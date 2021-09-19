Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys 700 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $96.76. 16,008,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,453,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.44. The company has a market cap of $187.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

