-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Omeros posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million.

OMER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. WBB Securities upped their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omeros by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 64,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 690,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. 790,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,739. Omeros has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

