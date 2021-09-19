CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. CBRE Group reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.78. 2,250,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,355. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $99.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,739,000 after acquiring an additional 663,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,139,000 after purchasing an additional 297,672 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,903,000 after purchasing an additional 316,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,490,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

