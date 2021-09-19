swisspartners Ltd. Purchases 288 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $193,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $54.26. 35,359,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,265,932. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

