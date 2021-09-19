The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.75.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.74. 1,862,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,439. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.