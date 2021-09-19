Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.970-$6.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.550 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.20.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.86. 8,749,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,009. The company has a market capitalization of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.