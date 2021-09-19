Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.14. 54,374,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average is $148.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.61 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 101,119 shares of company stock worth $16,839,782 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

