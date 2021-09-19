swisspartners Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

swisspartners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.2% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.05. 25,543,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,670,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

