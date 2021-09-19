Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 316.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after buying an additional 257,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after buying an additional 504,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,374,000 after buying an additional 109,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.09. 5,152,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,158. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

