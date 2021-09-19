Tobam Boosts Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,685 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.08% of NovaGold Resources worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. 3,298,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 85.40.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $203,471.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,498 shares in the company, valued at $514,968.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

