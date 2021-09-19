8,694 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in AT&T by 16.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 233,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $7,873,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 513,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 706,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,979,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,801,766. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $196.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

