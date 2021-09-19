Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases New Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Humana by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded up $8.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.79. 1,363,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,295. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $425.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.63.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

