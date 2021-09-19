Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,037 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,836,800,000 after acquiring an additional 189,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,492,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded down $3.80 on Friday, hitting $459.51. 3,409,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,515. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $441.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

