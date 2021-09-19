88,238 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.66. 6,606,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,861. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

