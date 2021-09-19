Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 520.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 153.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.48. 39,643,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,407,910. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

