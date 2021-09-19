Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. Has $57.46 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for approximately 9.4% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of JD.com worth $57,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.69. 9,779,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,016,082. The stock has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.23.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

