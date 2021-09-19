Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,242 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in UMB Financial by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448 over the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

