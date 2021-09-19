$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.57. 13,418,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

