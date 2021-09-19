NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Reduced by Tobam

Tobam cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,390,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,964. The company has a market capitalization of $160.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

