Analysts Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.63. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 128,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 111,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 990,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,985. The firm has a market cap of $879.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

