Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $114.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.71.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 353,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Boston Properties by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Boston Properties by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 349,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.13. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

