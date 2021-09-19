Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $343.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce sales of $343.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $340.70 million to $347.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $389.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

AEIS stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 669,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,076. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.30. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

