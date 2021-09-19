BonFi (BNF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $202,768.00

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $202,768.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00130847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00047933 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

