THORChain Market Capitalization Reaches $2.11 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and approximately $66.09 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $9.39 or 0.00019720 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00071133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00120876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00174019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.49 or 0.07055945 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,674.11 or 1.00070364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.77 or 0.00851734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.