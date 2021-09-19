Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Update

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

GHLD traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,520. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $879.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Guild will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Guild by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

