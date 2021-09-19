Short Interest in MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Grows By 38.7%

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,938,800 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 1,397,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 59,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,220. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.