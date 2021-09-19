Short Interest in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Rises By 38.0%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Brian F. Coleman acquired 25,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $183,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HDSN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 398,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,068. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $153.10 million, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

