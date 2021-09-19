Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

NYSE PBH traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,708. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

