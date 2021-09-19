Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Tri Pointe Homes comprises 0.7% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,300,000 after acquiring an additional 954,448 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $19,161,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 475,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,820,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,502,000 after acquiring an additional 418,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 342,704 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.75. 3,837,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,243. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

