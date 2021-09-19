Wharton Business Group LLC Invests $242,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.25.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $27.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $859.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $792.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $692.43. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $351.09 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

