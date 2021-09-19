Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,932,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.