Glenview Trust Co Has $828,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.67. 6,699,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.46.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

