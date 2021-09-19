Glenview Trust Co Acquires 1,263 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.81. 2,566,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,901. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.