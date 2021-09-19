Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

OTCMKTS:GRRMF remained flat at $$103.29 during trading hours on Friday. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of $103.15 and a fifty-two week high of $111.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average of $106.68.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.