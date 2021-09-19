Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,900 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 76.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,888 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,773 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

