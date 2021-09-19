Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $81,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Globant by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,579,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Bell Bank lifted its position in Globant by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Globant by 101.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $4.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.87. The stock had a trading volume of 455,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 180.72 and a beta of 1.26. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $165.50 and a 12 month high of $332.79.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

